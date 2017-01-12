Burmaa s Rohingya Muslims mourn the end of the Obama era - and worry about Trump
In this Dec. 2, 2016, photo, Rohingya from Burma move through an alley at an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, a southern coastal district 183 miles south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims have been described as the most friendless people in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|16 hr
|Chief Role Play
|3
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC