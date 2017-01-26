Burma: Global NGOs urge govt to end c...

Burma: Global NGOs urge govt to end conflict in northern states

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

AN agglomeration of non-governmental organisations have come together to rebuke the government of Burma and insist on the immediate cessation of armed conflict and protection of civilians in Kachin and Northern Shan States. In a press release from the International Rescue Committee, the 22 NGOs, including among them Oxfam, Kachin Baptist Convention and Save the Children, all expressed their concern over the "continually escalating armed conflict and severely deteriorating security situation for the civilian population" in the conflict-ridden northern states of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC