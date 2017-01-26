Burma: Global NGOs urge govt to end conflict in northern states

AN agglomeration of non-governmental organisations have come together to rebuke the government of Burma and insist on the immediate cessation of armed conflict and protection of civilians in Kachin and Northern Shan States. In a press release from the International Rescue Committee, the 22 NGOs, including among them Oxfam, Kachin Baptist Convention and Save the Children, all expressed their concern over the "continually escalating armed conflict and severely deteriorating security situation for the civilian population" in the conflict-ridden northern states of the country.

