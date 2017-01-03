Burma Faces Danger From IS Militants, Malaysian Police Say

Burma faces a growing danger of attacks by foreign supporters of Islamic State recruited from Southeast Asian networks in support of persecuted Muslim Rohingyas, Malaysia's top counter-terrorism official has said. Malaysian authorities have detained a suspected IS follower planning to head to Burma to carry out attacks, the head of the Malaysian police counter-terrorism division, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said in an interview.

