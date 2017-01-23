Burma Army Sues Students for Defamation

The Burma Army sued nine students for defamation last week after they staged a drama critical of military clashes with ethnic armed groups during a peace discussion at The Bassein Hotel in Pathein, Irrawaddy Division on Jan. 9. General staff officer Lt-Col Aung Myo Khaing, of the Burma Army South Western Command, filed the complaint with Pathein Township Court last Tuesday and the police begun questioning the students the next day, according to police. "The South Western Command is suing under defamation charges for the drama played at Bassein Hotel, saying that it damaged the reputation of the army," township police captain Myo Thu told The Irrawaddy.

