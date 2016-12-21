Burma Army Detains ABSDF Member

Burma Army troops detained a central committee member of the All Burma Students' Democratic Front -a signatory group of the nationwide ceasefire agreement -in Momauk Township, Kachin State last Wednesday, while he returned home to Laiza from Rangoon. U Min Htay, from the ABSDF's northern region, was detained at the Sein Lone military checkpoint on the Bhamo-Lwegel road, and was transferred to the Momauk police station two days later, on Dec. 30. Civilian movement on the route has been restricted for a few months as military tensions heightened between Burma Army troops and the Kachin Independence Army.

