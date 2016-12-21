Burma Army Detains ABSDF Member

Burma Army Detains ABSDF Member

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Burma Army troops detained a central committee member of the All Burma Students' Democratic Front -a signatory group of the nationwide ceasefire agreement -in Momauk Township, Kachin State last Wednesday, while he returned home to Laiza from Rangoon. U Min Htay, from the ABSDF's northern region, was detained at the Sein Lone military checkpoint on the Bhamo-Lwegel road, and was transferred to the Momauk police station two days later, on Dec. 30. Civilian movement on the route has been restricted for a few months as military tensions heightened between Burma Army troops and the Kachin Independence Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,560

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC