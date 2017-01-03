Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony in Downtown Rangoon
Around 100 people attended the ceremony at the YMCA on 45th Street, organized by the Ulama Islam organization to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birthday. It was intended to last five hours, but was called off after just 30 minutes.
