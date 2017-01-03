Buddhist hardliners stop Myanmar Muslim ceremony

Hardline Buddhist nationalists stopped a Muslim religious ceremony in Yangon on Sunday, witnesses and organisers said, as Islamophobic tensions boil over amid a bloody military campaign against Rohingya in northern Rakhine state. Buddhist monks take part in a rally near Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon to oppose a recent government edict referring to Muslim communities in Myanmar's divided Rakhine State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.