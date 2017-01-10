Britain's Flybe notes slow start to f...

Britain's Flybe notes slow start to final quarter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 30 Airline Flybe Group Plc said uncertain customer confidence and poor weather led to a slow start to the current quarter, after tough trading conditions and increased market capacity hit its fleet utilisation in the third quarter. However, the airline, which connects British regional airports to London and other European cities, said on Monday its third-quarter revenue grew, boosted by additional capacity in its network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC