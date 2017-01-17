Boris Johnson meets Burmese leader Au...

Boris Johnson meets Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Read more: Daily Mail

Praises San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy for the pace of progress it has made since taking office nine months ago Boris Johnson held talks with Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi today amid concerns about allegations of human rights abuses in the country. The Foreign Secretary said 'many challenges remain' in Burma and the country's transition to democracy was not yet complete.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,322

