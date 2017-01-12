Book Highlights Women's 'Unique Role ...

Book Highlights Women's 'Unique Role and Contribution' to Burmese Society

17 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

In November 2016, Women in Action Worldwide published a travelogue highlighting the experiences of contemporary female entrepreneurs, researchers, educators, artists, politicians and activists in Burma. "The World of Women Myanmar" is a compilation of stories of women from diverse ethnic backgrounds hailing from five regions in the country: Rangoon, Bagan, Mandalay, southern Shan State's Inle Lake, and the Irrawaddy Delta.

Chicago, IL

