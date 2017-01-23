Baby dead, 4 injured in Myanmar famil...

Baby dead, 4 injured in Myanmar family suicide attempt

The Nation

A baby has been killed and two children left hospitalised in Myanmar on Monday after their parents attempted a mass suicide on learning they had developed drug-resistant tuberculosis. The parents, from a small village outside Mandalay, forced their children to drink pesticide and attacked them with knives before trying in vain to take their own lives on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

