Asia travel: Myanmar may ban climbing on temples

14 hrs ago

Yangon Tourists in Myanmar may soon be banned from climbing temples in the tourist hot spot of Bagan, following criticism of the popular holiday pastime from the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suui Kyi. "Visitors watching on top of ancient pagodas will have a negative impact on the long-term sustainability.

