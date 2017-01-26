Arakanese Villagers Call for Suspensi...

Arakanese Villagers Call for Suspension of Kyaukphyu SEZ Project

Following a meeting on Thursday, about 300 people from 25 villages in southern Arakan State's Kyaukphyu Township called for a suspension of the controversial Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone until the government could unveil a compensation scheme for land grabbing, a resettlement plan and SEZ by-laws. The meeting was organized by the Kyaukphyu Rural Development Association's coordinator U Tun Kyi.




