Arakanese Villagers Call for Suspension of Kyaukphyu SEZ Project

Following a meeting on Thursday, about 300 people from 25 villages in southern Arakan State's Kyaukphyu Township called for a suspension of the controversial Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone until the government could unveil a compensation scheme for land grabbing, a resettlement plan and SEZ by-laws. The meeting was organized by the Kyaukphyu Rural Development Association's coordinator U Tun Kyi.

