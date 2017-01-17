Amid Religious Tensions, Interfaith A...

Amid Religious Tensions, Interfaith Advocates Work for Harmony

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

With both communal tensions and religious nationalism apparent nationwide, advocates say that the time is ripe to further embrace interfaith dialogue in Burma. Alumni of interfaith dialogue trainings conducted by the Judson Research Center of the Myanmar Institute of Theology met Saturday in Pegu Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan 14 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC