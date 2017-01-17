Amid Religious Tensions, Interfaith Advocates Work for Harmony
With both communal tensions and religious nationalism apparent nationwide, advocates say that the time is ripe to further embrace interfaith dialogue in Burma. Alumni of interfaith dialogue trainings conducted by the Judson Research Center of the Myanmar Institute of Theology met Saturday in Pegu Division.
