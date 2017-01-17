Amendments to Myanmar Companies Act u...

Amendments to Myanmar Companies Act up for Parliamentary Discussion

Suggested amendments to the Myanmar Companies Act have been written and submitted by the Ministry of National Planning and Finance to the government for discussion in upcoming Union Parliament sessions. The Myanmar Companies Act was established in 1914, when Burma was under British rule.

