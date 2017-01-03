ALD Members Re-Establish Party Under ...

ALD Members Re-Establish Party Under Same Name

15 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Around 100 participants from throughout Arakan State voted to re-establish the Arakan League for Democracy during a weekend conference in Taungup Township, former ALD member U Myo Kyaw told The Irrawaddy on Monday. Meeting attendees selected Arakan State's Kyauktaw Township as party's head quarters and agreed to open branches in Rangoon as well in Taungup.

Chicago, IL

