ALD Members Re-Establish Party Under Same Name
Around 100 participants from throughout Arakan State voted to re-establish the Arakan League for Democracy during a weekend conference in Taungup Township, former ALD member U Myo Kyaw told The Irrawaddy on Monday. Meeting attendees selected Arakan State's Kyauktaw Township as party's head quarters and agreed to open branches in Rangoon as well in Taungup.
