Advisory Commission Meets Civil Society, Hears IDPs' Demands in Southern Arakan State
Members of the Arakan State Advisory Commission conducted a meeting with civil society organizations from Kyaukphyu and Ramree townships, as well as with internally displaced people in southern Arakan State, during a two-day visit to the region last week. KoSoeShwe, co-founder of theArakaneseSky Youth Organization of Kyaukphyu, told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday that about 20 Arakanese civil society organizations met with the commission delegates in Hotel Kyaukphyu on Jan 18. The discussion lasted around three hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan 14
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC