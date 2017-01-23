Advisory Commission Meets Civil Society, Hears IDPs' Demands in Southern Arakan State

Members of the Arakan State Advisory Commission conducted a meeting with civil society organizations from Kyaukphyu and Ramree townships, as well as with internally displaced people in southern Arakan State, during a two-day visit to the region last week. KoSoeShwe, co-founder of theArakaneseSky Youth Organization of Kyaukphyu, told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday that about 20 Arakanese civil society organizations met with the commission delegates in Hotel Kyaukphyu on Jan 18. The discussion lasted around three hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.