Action to be Taken Against Dozens Who Disrupted Muslim Ceremony in Pyay

Police will charge members of a Rangoon-based nationalist group that disrupted a Muslim celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's birth on Sunday in Bago Division's Pyay Township, according to the township police station. Police are preparing to file a lawsuit against 12 members of the Rangoon division of the Nationalist Coalition Group, including its leader U Hla Thein Maung, after Union Minister for Religious Affairs Thura U Aung Ko instructed them to take action against those involved in the disturbance.

Chicago, IL

