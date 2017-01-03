ABSDF Criticizes Burma Army's Arrest ...

ABSDF Criticizes Burma Army's Arrest of Leader

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The government's decision to detain a leader of armed group the All Burma Students' Democratic Front "undermines the current peace building process," said ABSDF vice chairman U Myo Win at a public consultation in Rangoon last weekend. Burma Army troops arrested ABSDF central committee member U Min Htay at the Sein Lone checkpoint on the Bhamo-Lwegel road in Moemauk Township-a Kachin Independence Army -controlled area of Kachin State-on Dec. 28 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... 3 hr Marie-Luise_J 1
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,929

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC