Yangon to focus on decentralisation
AS THE POPULATION of Yangon keeps growing, Myanmar aims to prioritise decentralisation in the metropolitan area's Strategic Urban Development Plan , according to the Yangon City Development Committee. Toe Aung, deputy head of the YCDC's urban planning and land management department, said at a consultative workshop on the plan on Friday that the updated development plan supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency would encourage dispersing the functions of the urban centre to outer areas.
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
