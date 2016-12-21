Yangon to focus on decentralisation

Yangon to focus on decentralisation

Read more: The Nation

AS THE POPULATION of Yangon keeps growing, Myanmar aims to prioritise decentralisation in the metropolitan area's Strategic Urban Development Plan , according to the Yangon City Development Committee. Toe Aung, deputy head of the YCDC's urban planning and land management department, said at a consultative workshop on the plan on Friday that the updated development plan supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency would encourage dispersing the functions of the urban centre to outer areas.

