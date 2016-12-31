Yangon rail system to get upgrade

Tourists visiting Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, could lose one of the star attractions of the former capital after the railway that encircles the city is upgraded with the help of Japanese investment. While the responsibility for upgrading the 46 km of track that makes up the Yangon Circular Railway rests with Myanmar Railways, the cost of new signaling and trains for the line is being met by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which is aiming to have everything up and running by 2020.

