Women's Federation to Undergo Overhaul

10 hrs ago

The Myanmar Women's Affairs Federation will be restructured as an independent organization that represents the country's women, announced the Myanmar National Committee for Women's Affairs . The MWAF was formed in December 2003 as a non-governmental organization by wives of senior government officials and military officers under the military regime.

