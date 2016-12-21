Vice President: Maungdaw Attacks Cons...

Vice President: Maungdaw Attacks Conspired to 'Harm the Sovereignty of the Country'

Recent armed attacks in Arakan State were "conspired" to "harm the sovereignty of the country," according to military-appointed Vice President U Myint Swe, chairman of the government's investigation commission on Arakan State. U Myint Swe shared the commission's findings in Naypyidaw on Monday and said the October and November attacks in northern Arakan State's Maungdaw Township were "complicated" as they were linked with overseas organizations, state media the Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday.

