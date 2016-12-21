USDP Proposes Building a Brick Wall Along Burma-Bangladesh Border

A Union Solidarity and Development Party proposal to build a solid wall along Burma's western border was recorded on parliamentary record in the Arakan State regional legislature on Monday. U Zaw Zaw Myint, a USDP lawmaker representing Buthidaung Constituency , submitted the proposal last week, and a debate on the issue was held on Monday.

