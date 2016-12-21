UN says 15,000 flee into China as Mya...

UN says 15,000 flee into China as Myanmar's army battles ethnic rebels

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

YANGON: Up to 15,000 people may have fled across Myanmar's border into China in the past month, a United Nations agency has said, as fighting between Myanmar's army and ethnic armed groups intensifies. Aid access to people affected by conflict in the northern states of Kachin and Shan "is getting worse, not better", Pierre Peron, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Myanmar, said by email.

