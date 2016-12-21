U OoHla Saw: 'The NLD-Dominated Parli...

U OoHla Saw: 'The NLD-Dominated Parliament Has Not Thought About Federalism in Advance'

The Irrawaddy's HtetNaingZaw recently sat down with U OoHla Saw, an outspoken Lower House lawmaker representing Arakan State's MraukU, to outline his perspective as an Arakan National Party Central Executive Committeemember on the most pertinent obstacles and issues that he feels the current National League for Democracy administration is facing. In the interview, U OoHla Saw was also confronted with and asked to comment on criticism that the Arakanese community and its political entitiesare working against the promotion of human rights in Arakan State, particularly concerning Muslims who self-identify as Rohingya.

Chicago, IL

