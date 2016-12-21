Thousands Flee Burma Army Offensive i...

Thousands Flee Burma Army Offensive in Kachin State

A Burma Army offensive to capture Kachin Independence Army outpost Lai Hpawng in Kachin State's Waingmaw Township forced thousands of internally displaced persons to flee nearby camps on Tuesday evening. Burma Army troops seized Lai Hpawng and six surrounding smaller outposts after a week of air strikes and artillery fire in a continuation of operations that overran the KIA's strategic Gideon outpost on Dec.16, according to the Office of the Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday.

