Thilawa SEZ Receives US$900 Million in Foreign Investment

Japan-backed Thilawa Special Economic Zone in Rangoon's Thanlyin Township has received more than US$900 million in foreign investment since its launch in 2014, said a recent report issued by the Myanmar Investment Commission . "Since the start of the operation, the SEZ has received US$903 million foreign investment," MIC secretary U Aung Naing Oo told The Irrawaddy.

Chicago, IL

