Theatre Collaboration Breaks New Ground in Myanmar

Bond Street Theatre, in collaboration with Thukhuma Khayeethe, a pioneer theatre and social justice group in Myanmar, announces the premiere of a modern, interactive version of Volpone in Yangon, Myanmar, in January 2017. The adaptation of Ben Jonson 's 1605 play is an east-west fusion of styles and characters, combining Contemporary Theatre techniques with Burmese traditions, including a 'nat pwe', a traditional Burmese dance to the spirits.

