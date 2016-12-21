The Rohingya Identity: An essay in po...

The Rohingya Identity: An essay in political reality

THE recent daring attacks on Border Guard Police posts in Rakhine State in Burma by a poorly armed, but very determined and apparently well trained group of young guerrilla fighters seeking justice for the long victimised and persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority should make us pause for thought about the identity of this minority. On Oct 25, 1948, the Muslim Council of North Arakan declared in an address to Prime Minister U Nu on the occasion of his visit to Maungdaw: "We are dejected to mention that in this country we have been wrongly taken as part of the race generally known as Chittagonians and as foreigners.

