The Battle for Gideon: A Kachin Perspective

The final push to seize the location was perhaps important for the Tatmadaw's own pride: according to one ex-army officer-who spoke on the condition of anonymity-to conquer the outpost would serve as proof that the Tatmadaw could still deliver military "results." On Jan. 4, the day on which Burma celebrates its 1948 independence from the British Empire, the officer predicts that Tatmadaw members will be honored for their "bravery" demonstrated in Gideon.

