Thai ophthalmologists bring the gift of vision to hundreds in Myanmar

Yesterday

A NEW cataract surgery machine has brought a new light of hope to people in Mawlamyine, in southeast Myanmar, as cataracts are still a big problem for many people in this region. Thousands of patients showed up at Mawlamyine General Hospital earlier this month hoping to undergo free cataract surgery provided by a medical team from Banphaeo Hospital in Samut Sakhon.

