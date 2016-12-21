Should you say Myanmar or Burma?

Should you say Myanmar or Burma?

"FOLLOW local practice when a country expressly changes its name," advises "The Economist Style Book", the Bible of this newspaper. Among the list of examples that follow only two rate authorial interjections: " Myanmar , not Burma " and " Yangon , not Rangoon ".

