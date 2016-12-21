Rohingya man who spoke to media kille...

Rohingya man who spoke to media killed in Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw, Dec 24 : Myanmar authorities reported the death of a Rohingya Muslim in Rakhine state days after he spoke with the media visiting the region, officials said on Saturday. [NK World] The decapitated body was found on the outskirts of Doe Dan, while his head was thrown near the country's border with Bangladesh, a police official told The Irrawaddy daily.

