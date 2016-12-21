Public Responds to Assault on Rangoon...

Public Responds to Assault on Rangoon Public Transit

After outraged commuters responded to a bus conductor who allegedly beat a passenger, the Rangoon Division public transit regulatory body told commuters to file complaints in line with the law. Last week, a video of a bus driver and bus conductors beating a passenger went viral.

Chicago, IL

