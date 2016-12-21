Parliamentarian Challenges House Speaker To Debate

Arakanese lawmaker U OoHla Saw has challenged Upper House Speaker Mahn Win KhaingThan to a debate after the speakerwarned him that his comments to a local newspaper could harm the Union Parliament's image. Local print publication The Voice Daily published a story last week about Mahn Win KhaingThan's rejection of an urgent proposal by ethnic Ta'ang National Party MP Mai Win Htoo urging State Counselor DawAung San SuuKyi to begin peace talks with the ethnic armed group coalition known as the Northern Alliance.

