Nobel Laureates Urge UN to end Arakan...

Nobel Laureates Urge UN to end Arakan Violence

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

More than a dozen Nobel laureates including Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Malala Yousafzai urged the UN Security Council on Thursday to end "ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" in Burma's troubled Arakan State. At least 86 people have been killed in a military crackdown in Arakan State, also known as Rakhine, launched after attacks on police posts near the border with Bangladesh on Oct. 9. The government of predominantly Buddhist Burma has blamed Muslim Rohingyas supported by foreign militants for the coordinated attacks which killed nine police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC