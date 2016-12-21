Nobel Laureates Urge UN to end Arakan Violence

More than a dozen Nobel laureates including Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Malala Yousafzai urged the UN Security Council on Thursday to end "ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" in Burma's troubled Arakan State. At least 86 people have been killed in a military crackdown in Arakan State, also known as Rakhine, launched after attacks on police posts near the border with Bangladesh on Oct. 9. The government of predominantly Buddhist Burma has blamed Muslim Rohingyas supported by foreign militants for the coordinated attacks which killed nine police officers.

