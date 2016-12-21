~ near symmetry ~
You can't help but be drawn to gold and white pagodas especially on a sunny morning in this divinely beautiful country known officially as the Republic of the Union of Myanmar even though I still prefer the old school name - Burma. Taken in Mandalay, a historical old capital and the country's second largest city at the core of their culture and religion, having many monasteries, famous temples and more than 700 pagodas of great beauty.
