~ near symmetry ~

You can't help but be drawn to gold and white pagodas especially on a sunny morning in this divinely beautiful country known officially as the Republic of the Union of Myanmar even though I still prefer the old school name - Burma. Taken in Mandalay, a historical old capital and the country's second largest city at the core of their culture and religion, having many monasteries, famous temples and more than 700 pagodas of great beauty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.