Myanmar says Muslim with links to government murdered in troubled Rakhine

A man has been found dead with stab wounds in Myanmar's Rakhine State, in what the government said on Monday was the second murder in under a week of a Rohingya who cooperated with authorities as they crack down on suspected insurgents. Men walk at a Rohingya village outside Maugndaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar October 27, 2016.

