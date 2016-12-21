Myanmar plans to sell housing for retirees, low-income people

THE MYANMAR government is planning to sell housing in the capital Nay Pyi Taw for retirees and people on low income through an instalment plan handled by Construction and Housing Development Bank. The government is planning to develop two housing projects in Nay Pyi Taw: Yan Aung Myin housing in Dakhina Thiri Township and Shwe Nant Thar housing in Oakthara Thiri Township.

