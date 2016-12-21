Myanmar plans to sell housing for ret...

Myanmar plans to sell housing for retirees, low-income people

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

THE MYANMAR government is planning to sell housing in the capital Nay Pyi Taw for retirees and people on low income through an instalment plan handled by Construction and Housing Development Bank. The government is planning to develop two housing projects in Nay Pyi Taw: Yan Aung Myin housing in Dakhina Thiri Township and Shwe Nant Thar housing in Oakthara Thiri Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC