Myanmar Forms Supervision Committees For Holding National-level Political Dialogues
Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee , chaired by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, has formed three supervision committees for holding political dialogues at national level for Kayin state, Tanintharyi region and Nay Pyi Taw Council Area respectively. UPDJC announced the above decision in a statement Saturday, without specifying the exact date of the dialogues, China's Xinhua news agency reported.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s...
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
|Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|ozboy
|6
|The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
