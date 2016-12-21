Myanmar Forms Supervision Committees For Holding National-level Political Dialogues

Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee , chaired by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, has formed three supervision committees for holding political dialogues at national level for Kayin state, Tanintharyi region and Nay Pyi Taw Council Area respectively. UPDJC announced the above decision in a statement Saturday, without specifying the exact date of the dialogues, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

