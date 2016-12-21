Myanmar Farmers Reap Rewards From 3D ...

Myanmar Farmers Reap Rewards From 3D Printing

Whizzing across a blue-lit platform with a whirr and a squeak, liquid plastic emanating from its chrome tip, the 3D printer seems a far cry from the muddy, crop-filled fields that fringe Yangon. But in an industrial park south of Myanmar's commercial hub, the advanced technology is now being used to design bespoke parts that are changing the lives of impoverished farmers.

