Myanmar, A Sleeping Beauty Being Woken Up by Technology and Tourism.

Growing up in Myanmar in the 70s, May Myat Mon Win dreamt of a day 'when our country could be like our neighbours' in South-east Asia, 'We just didn't know how long it would take,' she said. Today, as the chairperson of the Myanmar Tourism Marketing Committee , she sees that the dream is within sight but "the journey has just begun, we gave to work hard" work in terms of building up tourism arrivals to the country which once housed South-east Asia's busiest airport in the 60s and developing its tourism infrastructure to cater to growing demand to visit this once-closed destination.

