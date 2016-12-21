Maungdaw Sees Third Murder in Two Weeks

Maungdaw Sees Third Murder in Two Weeks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A Muslim man who cooperated with authorities was found dead in northern Arakan State's Maungdaw, the third murder in the area in less than two weeks, according to the State Counselor's Office Information Committee. The muddy dead body of Sirazuhut, who had been missing since the evening of Dec. 16, was discovered beside Pyuma creek between Wat Kyien village and Badakar village in Maungdaw on Dec. 26, the information committee reported on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
News Thai Buddhists to help Myanmar anti-Muslim set ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 ozboy 6
News The Irrawaddy: LGBT activist in spotlight at hu... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Belle Sexton 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC