Maungdaw Sees Third Murder in Two Weeks

A Muslim man who cooperated with authorities was found dead in northern Arakan State's Maungdaw, the third murder in the area in less than two weeks, according to the State Counselor's Office Information Committee. The muddy dead body of Sirazuhut, who had been missing since the evening of Dec. 16, was discovered beside Pyuma creek between Wat Kyien village and Badakar village in Maungdaw on Dec. 26, the information committee reported on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.