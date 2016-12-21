Mahachai to set up fish ball plant in Myanmar
MAHACHAI Food Processing Co is setting up a fish ball factory in Myanmar to serve as the company's hub for sourcing raw fish to be processed and exported to markets around the world. "In 2017, we plan to expand our exports into China as well as the AEC market," CEO Charoen Rujirasopon said yesterday.
