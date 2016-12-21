Magwe Govt to Reconsider Roadside Tre...

Magwe Govt to Reconsider Roadside Tree Felling

Magwe divisional government is reconsidering its plan to cut down 503 trees on the Magwe to Kyaukpadaung section of the Rangoon-Mandalay highway following protests from locals. The divisional government approved a plan to cut down the trees as part of a project to widen the road from 18 feet to 24 feet on a 60-mile section of the road carried out by Kaung Mun Co .

Chicago, IL

