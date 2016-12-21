Magwe Govt to Reconsider Roadside Tree Felling

Magwe divisional government is reconsidering its plan to cut down 503 trees on the Magwe to Kyaukpadaung section of the Rangoon-Mandalay highway following protests from locals. The divisional government approved a plan to cut down the trees as part of a project to widen the road from 18 feet to 24 feet on a 60-mile section of the road carried out by Kaung Mun Co .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.