Locals in Dawei Seek Justice After Impact of Destructive Tin Mining

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Villagers from the economic development-driven Dawei District in Tenasserim Division say that they have not received proper compensation after a tin mining project began negatively affecting their livelihoods. With their lawyers, locals from Myaung Pyo village in Dawei District held a press conference in Rangoon on Wednesday, explaining that they had been fighting for two years to be compensated by the Myanmar Pongpipat Company's Heinda tin mining project due to its negative physical and environmental impact.

