Lifting US jade sanctions 'a mistake': Myanmar minister

MYITKYINA, Myanmar: The minister in charge of mining in Myanmar's conflict-ridden state of Kachin says it was a mistake for the United States to lift sanctions on the country's notorious jade industry. Kachin lies at the heart of the "jade tract", a small area that has deposits of the majority of the world's precious green gemstone.

