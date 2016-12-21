Kachin rebels see more Myanmar attacks, no hope for peace

Ethnic Kachin rebels long at war with Myanmar troops say the government has only escalated fighting since Aung San Suu Kyi took over as leader, crushing the hopes that had led many ethnic minorities to support her party and leaving them with no confidence in the peace process that Suu Kyi has identified as a priority. Rebels and observers say government offensives including airstrikes have increased since Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party took control in March.

