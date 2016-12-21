Kachin rebels see more Myanmar attacks, no hope for peace

In this Nov. 30, 2016 photo, a Kachin Independence Army soldier sits inside the bomb shelter along the bunker at the front line of Alen Bum near Laiza, the headquarters of KIA in Kachin State, Myanmar. Ethnic Kachin rebels long at war with Myanmar troops say the government has only escalated fighting since Aung San Suu Kyi took over as leader, crushing the hopes that had led many ethnic minorities to support her party and leaving them with no confidence in the peace process that Suu Kyi has identified as a priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.